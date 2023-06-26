Wolves will not replace technical advisor Fran Garagarza

The 54-year-old has been named sporting director at the Spanish club, just seven months after arriving at Molineux as part of Julen Lopetegui’s backroom team.
Garagarza was brought in to provide a bridge between the head coach and the club’s recruitment team.
But his position turned out to be less influential than expected, due to the bond which grew quickly between Lopetegui, his son Daniel and Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.
Garagarza remains highly rated in Spain thanks to his 14 years at Eibar, where he turned the Basque club into something of a model for mid-ranking La Liga clubs.
When Espanyol came calling, Wolves were happy to let him depart, with Lopetegui and Hobbs driving the club’s recruitment through the summer transfer window.