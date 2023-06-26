Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves will not replace technical advisor Fran Garagarza

By Matt MaherWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves have no plans to replace technical advisor Fran Garagarza after his departure for Espanyol.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Edu Rubio, first-team coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Oscar Caro, fitness coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pablo Sanz, assistant head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Julen Lopetegui, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Juan Peinado, assistant coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Daniel Lopetegui, performance analyst of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fran Garagarza, technical advisor of Wolverhampton Wanderers pose for a portrait at Molineux on November 14, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Edu Rubio, first-team coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Oscar Caro, fitness coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pablo Sanz, assistant head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Julen Lopetegui, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Juan Peinado, assistant coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Daniel Lopetegui, performance analyst of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fran Garagarza, technical advisor of Wolverhampton Wanderers pose for a portrait at Molineux on November 14, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 54-year-old has been named sporting director at the Spanish club, just seven months after arriving at Molineux as part of Julen Lopetegui’s backroom team.

Garagarza was brought in to provide a bridge between the head coach and the club’s recruitment team.

But his position turned out to be less influential than expected, due to the bond which grew quickly between Lopetegui, his son Daniel and Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.

Garagarza remains highly rated in Spain thanks to his 14 years at Eibar, where he turned the Basque club into something of a model for mid-ranking La Liga clubs.

When Espanyol came calling, Wolves were happy to let him depart, with Lopetegui and Hobbs driving the club’s recruitment through the summer transfer window.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News