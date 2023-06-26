Wolves will not replace technical advisor Fran Garagarza

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Edu Rubio, first-team coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Oscar Caro, fitness coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pablo Sanz, assistant head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Julen Lopetegui, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Juan Peinado, assistant coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Daniel Lopetegui, performance analyst of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fran Garagarza, technical advisor of Wolverhampton Wanderers pose for a portrait at Molineux on November 14, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 54-year-old has been named sporting director at the Spanish club, just seven months after arriving at Molineux as part of Julen Lopetegui’s backroom team.

Garagarza was brought in to provide a bridge between the head coach and the club’s recruitment team.

But his position turned out to be less influential than expected, due to the bond which grew quickly between Lopetegui, his son Daniel and Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.

Garagarza remains highly rated in Spain thanks to his 14 years at Eibar, where he turned the Basque club into something of a model for mid-ranking La Liga clubs.