Wolves Fans' Verdict v Luton: A much-needed win

Adam Virgo

Great to get back to winning ways and a deserved win in the end.

The game started slow but once we took the lead, we were in complete control up until Cunha came off.

Albeit a deflection for Hwang’s goal but he did really well to create space to get the shot off. A lovely quick break from us straight after a good Luton chance.

It was amazing to have Cunha and Hwang starting together again, they work so well together and it showed throughout.

They bring so many different qualities and so much more composure in attack compared to what we’ve been used to in recent weeks.

The second goal was really well worked, a lovely ball from Lemina to set up Toti who did well to shrug off the defenders.

A shame we couldn’t get a clean sheet, it was as if we switched off when their player spooned the volley off the corner but at least we managed to win in the end.

A masterclass from Boubacar Traore who seemed to be everywhere on the pitch. He’s not had too many chances this season and has missed some parts due to injury but he really took his opportunity well and has shown what he can offer. A very good talent we have in him and hopefully he can start the last few games.

Clive Smith

After Wednesday we were looking for some bouncebackability. It took almost 20 minutes before it became clear but for an hour then we bossed the game. The style and approach were very different from the Bournemouth match, albeit against a significantly inferior opposition.