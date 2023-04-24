Tyler Roberts signs new Wolves deal

Tyler Roberts (Getty)

The 19-year-old has been with Wolves for nearly 12 years and signed a professional deal in November 2021, before moving up to the under-21s team this season.

Roberts has also made his senior debut for the Jamaica national team recently.

Academy manager for football, Jon Hunter-Barrett, said: “We’re really excited to see Tyler sign his extension with Wolves. He’s an exciting player who gets people off their seats, so he’s certainly one we wanted to ensure has a future at Wolves.

“He brings energy, enthusiasm and drive to football which is what excites everyone about him. People will go to his pace and technique, but Tyler also has an excellent mentality to want to learn and want to improve. He’s very coachable and he wants to take information.

“He’s one that we had to compete for at under-8s to actually sign for the football club. I’ve been fortunate enough to remember those days and the staff who were overseeing that programme at the time did an excellent job to get him to sign.

“It shows the importance of our pre-academy and actually making sure we get it right at those age groups.