Dan McNamara wants his Wolves to raise game against Nottingham Forest

Daniel McNamara (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Wolves are in second place in the Northern Premier Division, six points behind the visitors but with a game in hand.

McNamara doesn’t think the game will define where each team finishes at the end of the season but believes it will go a long way to shape the rest of Wolves’ campaign.

And he believes the time is now for Wolves to show what they are made of and put the pressure on the East Midlands outfit, who have won 10 of their 12 games so far this season.

He said: “Forest have been threatening to do this for a few seasons, they have an unbelievable squad,. we can’t match their resources but we can try to match them on the pitch and keep up with them at the top of the table.

“To do that, though, we need to be firing on all cylinders and be at our best – we have already beaten them 4-2 away, though they have improved since then and been in top form since Christmas so it will be a good test of where we are at as well.”

McNamara believes it is also time to put any settling in issue aside after Wolves moved to their new home at Telford this season.

He said: “This is a fantastic facility and a great pitch – the CKW Stadium served us well and it took some getting used to moving but that is behind us now. If we are to get promotion, which is our aim, we need the best facilities possible and there can be no excuses with that.”

In the same division as Wolves, Albion are at home to fifth-placed Huddersfield Town, hoping to lift themselves out of the relegation zone. Albion are second from bottom with nine points, though they have games in hand on the teams above them.

Villa Women will take their three-game unbeaten run to Manchester City on Sunday in the FA Women’s Super League hoping to make up ground on them and get back to winning ways.

Villa are nine points behind City but unbeaten in four games.

Birmingham City will take on Championship leaders London Lionesses at home on Sunday, hoping to close the gap of five points on them.

Darren Carter’s team have won four out of their last five league games after a 4-0 win at Lewes last weekend.

In National League Division One Midlands, Stourbridge are back in action at home to Solihull Moors. The Glassgirls are five points ahead of Moors at the top of the table.

Along with Moors, Sporting Khalsa are one of four teams just below Stourbridge on 22 points and travel to Peterborough United.

West Midlands League Premier action sees Kidderminster Harriers at home to Solihull Sporting Ladies, Lichfield City at home to Crusaders and Lye Town travel to Worcester City Women.

In Division One North, Darlaston Town (1874) CIC Ladies will be hoping to put a 4-2 defeat at local rivals Walsall Wood behind them when they entertain Wyrley Ladies Reserves.

Walsall Wood have another local derby when they travel to Walsall and Bewdley Town are at home to Sedgley & Gornal in the South division.

A Steph Weston hat-trick helped Sporting Khalsa record a thumping 5-1 win at home to Lincoln City in National League Division One Midlands.

The striker netted twice before the break after the visitors had opened the scoring and then rounded off an impressive team performance with her third, after Skye Owen and Olivia Woolston had further extended the lead.