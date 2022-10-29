Brentford 1 Wolves 1 - Report

Ruben Neves (Getty)

A miserable first half of football saw neither side show their quality, as clear chances were at a premium.

The second half was a more lively affair, however, and it only took five minutes for defender Ben Mee to put the hosts ahead with an incredible acrobatic finish.

Wolves have struggled to get back into games from losing positions this season, a running theme from last year too, but almost instantly after Mee’s opener they got back into the contest.

Neves rounded off a good move with a peach of a finish from 25 yards to send the travelling fans into raptures.

Diego Costa was sent off deep into added time for a headbutt on Mee, but Wolves saw the game out to record a crucial point.

Interim head coach Steve Davis made two changes to his side and stuck with the 4-3-3 formation.

Nelson Semedo replaced Jonny Castro Otto at right-back, while Boubacar Traore came in for Joao Moutinho in midfield.

Costa was fit to start the game, despite picking up a knock in training on Wednesday and returning to training on Friday.

Thomas Frank made three changes to his Brentford side and switched to a 4-3-3 formation.

Mee, Josh Dasilva and Yoane Wissa came in as Mathias Jorgensen, Mads Roerslev and Frank Onyeka dropped out.

This fixture was also the first Premier League game for referee Bobby Madley since his return to English football, after previous controversies.

Only 40 seconds into the game Semedo was handed a booking for a late foul on Rico Henry. Brentford pressed for an early opener with some set pieces, but Wolves dealt with them.

Wolves settled and created a big chance within five minutes. Some superb pressing from Neves saw him win the ball deep into Brentford’s half and feed Daniel Podence. The winger raced into the box but his shot was so weak, and Davis was furious on the touchline.

Moments later, Hugo Bueno darted forward down the left and a cross eventually came in. Mee did well to win the first header and take the ball away from Costa, who was lurking at the far post.

At the next opportunity, Costa beat Ethan Pinnock to a Podence cross and got a good connection with the ball, but headed over the bar.

Brentford’s first big chance came when Bryan Mbeumo found space on the right and found Ivan Toney with a low cross into the box. The striker took his shot first time but made a poor connection with the ball and skewed it wide, in what was a big opportunity.

Traore had made a poor start for Wolves in midfield and his mistake almost cost the visitors. He allowed Dasilva to ghost past him too easily on the edge of the box and his curled shot was inches wide of the post, with Jose Sa rooted to the spot.

The hosts had another huge opportunity when Toney picked the ball up with space in the box but as he looked to take aim, he slipped and the chance was gone.

Wolves were looking light in midfield with Neves going down under challenges and then Matheus Nunes, who was exceptionally quiet, suffering a shoulder injury. He looked in some discomfort but played on. After 40 minutes, though, he eventually came off and was replaced by Moutinho.

Moutinho’s first touch saw him almost put Wolves ahead as his volley on the edge of the box, from a corner, was deflected just wide of the post with David Raya stood still.

Mbeumo was almost in for Brentford but a superb sliding tackle from Max Kilman denied him, as the game edged towards half-time.

In injury time, Traore had a shot from distance that flew very far wide of the post.

After an incredible six minutes of added time were played at the end of the half, both sides entered the break following 45 minutes of football that was anything but incredible. Neither side had much quality or looked like scoring, with the deadlock yet to be broken at 0-0.

A chance for Brentford early in the second half saw Toney shoot from distance before Mbeumo headed his deflected effort goalwards, but Sa was equal to it.

The hosts were pushing and five minutes into the second half they took the lead. A short corner routine was played back to Mbeumo and his cross was met by Mee, who produced a wonderful acrobatic volley to fire past Sa.

Almost instantly from the restart, Wolves found an equaliser to send the travelling supporters wild. Adama had the ball on the right, he played back to Semedo who then fed Neves on the edge of the box, and the skipper smashed the ball beyond Raya from 25 yards.

Following that quickfire equaliser, Wolves were in the ascendency and the away fans were creating a brilliant atmosphere. Podence almost scored from a tight angle when he stole the ball in the box, before Costa saw a header flash past the post after meeting a corner.

A clash of heads between Kilman and Toney halted Wolves’ momentum, but both players were able to play on. Kilman was sporting a bandage around his head.

Moments later, Sa went down injured holding his right wrist, which is the one he fractured earlier in the season, but he too played on after receiving treatment on the field.

The next chance of the game fell to Costa as space opened up for him on the edge of the box, but his shot was saved.

In what was becoming and end-to-end contest, Brentford also looked dangerous and had a handful of quick breaks forward, but Nathan Collins in particular made several good tackles and interceptions.

A shot from distance caused chaos in the Wolves box, as it deflected off both Collins and Semedo, before the visitors cleared their lines.

At the other end, Costa turned into the box on his left foot and forced Raya into a strong save. Toney then went close for Brentford, but was unable to react in time to a loose ball in the box.

The Bees were getting closer to a dramatic winner as good efforts from distance required blocks and brave defending from Wolves.

Substitute Goncalo Guedes got into a good position late on for Wolves, but opted for a cute pass to Costa, when shooting may have been the better option.

Collins, who was having a wonderful second half display, won a crucial header in his own box to deny Toney, as the game entered seven minutes of added time.

Wolves were then reduced to 10 men when Costa receieved a straight red card, after a VAR check, for a headbutt on Mee.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Wolves held on for an important point on their travels.

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Nunes (Moutinho, 40), Traore, Adama (Guedes, 83), Costa, Podence.

Subs not used: Sarkic, Jonny Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Hodge, Campbell, Hwang.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer (Roerslev, 83), Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Jensen (Damsgaard, 37), Dasilva (Onyeka, 83), Mbeumo (Canos, 83), Wissa (Lewis-Potter, 75), Toney.