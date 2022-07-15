"She will be truly missed" Tributes paid to lifelong Wolves supporter

Cath Owen holding a picture of herself with Sir Jack Hayward

Cath Owen featured in a video created by the club sharing how the disability access team helped her carry on going to games after she was diagnosed with dementia.

She followed the club across eight decades with her husband Bill, who she met in Scotland while he was serving in the army.

Bill invited Cath down to meet his family, and took her to see a Wolves game during the visit.

And after that day, she never stopped, continuing watching the games even after being diagnosed with dementia.

"I love the Wolves, I love the people." 💛



Meet 95 year-old Catherine, who is still able to enjoy her treasured trips to Molineux, despite suffering with dementia. #OnePack@PLCommunities | @PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/8AA33Bow5f — Wolves (@Wolves) December 7, 2021

In the video shared by the club, Laura Wright, disability access officer, explained how she had supported Cath in her continued attendance of games.

Laura has worked closely with Cath since the pandemic, and was vital in helping her continue to go to Molineux.

She said: "I was incredibly sad to hear that Cath, a prominent figure in our supporter base, passed away recently.

"I got to know Cath well over recent years and learned that she has been attending first team games at Wolves for 60 years ever since she met her husband Bill.

"He introduced her to the 1960s team and she hasn’t stopped attending since, including attending Wolves Women games since 2004.

"Sadly, after Bill passed away in 2021, Cath was reluctant to return without him especially after the pandemic paused supporters watching games live.

"Fans like Cath, who have neurodiverse conditions, have been given guided support to return and continue to attend since lockdown ceased.

Cath Owen

After liaising with Cath's care team, the club's dementia care project was born.

Laura added: "After supporters were allowed to return, Cath came to every game with her personal assistant Diane, she even managed the evening games throughout the winter.

"I have worked with Cath closely since the pandemic, guiding her through lockdown and the safe return to football matches and it has been a pleasure to help a true Wolves fan continue to attend regardless of conditions or personal limitations.

"Cath looked forward to every game, Wolves really were her life.