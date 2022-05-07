Bruno Lage to lead Wolves against Chelsea from home after positive Covid-19 test

Bruno Lage. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The head coach had no symptoms when he tested positive earlier this week and is thought to be in good health, however he will now miss today’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

Lage will watch the game from home and will be in constant contact with brother and senior professional development coach Luis Nascimento as he relays his thoughts to the coaching team on the sidelines.

It is understood Lage will still choose the starting XI and make all the major decisions where possible, working alongside Tony Roberts, Alex Silva, Carlos Cachada and Jhony Conceicao.

Lage also took some part in training this week but kept his distance from players and staff outside.

Goalkeeping coach Roberts said: “They’ll be Alex, Jhony, Carlos and Luis will be in contact with the manager – I’m sure he’ll be bellowing down his ear!

“We’ll try and get the information across but he’s been there this week. We’ve relayed a lot of messages already over the week.

“He’ll be watching it on TV and getting the messages over to us. It’s been done before and won’t be a problem.

“The boys have done really well and know the plan. It’s just whether we can execute it now and get a good performance.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Podence is working to regain his fitness following a foot complaint.