Wolves boss Bruno Lage delighted by Jonny Castro Otto return

Jonny Castro Otto celebrates scoring. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

The Spaniard has played seven Premier League games since February, and has started the last five, after returning from his second ACL injury in as many years.

After a mental and physical struggle to return to top-flight football, Jonny has also found a scoring touch with two goals to his name while playing at right-wing-back as cover for Nelson Semedo’s injury.

As well as praising the 28-year-old for his ‘solid’ displays, Lage has also been impressed with how quickly Jonny has got to grips with his system.

“We were working here for six or seven months and then Jonny came and everything was new for him,” Lage said. “I remember when he started working every day with us and some days I would put him on the right, some days on the left because I needed to understand what he could give to me and the team.

“I told him to relax and that I wanted to see what he could give us and then he got a big chance on the right and he’s scoring goals.

“We need to convince them that we are thinking of the best things for them and sometimes they have doubt, but now we can see Jonny playing on the right with more goals than some wingers we have.

“He’s a solid professional and a solid player who we know we can count on.