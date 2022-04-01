Wolves boss Bruno Lage targets summer deals

Bruno Lage (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

The head coach has seen minimal changes to the squad he inherited last summer, but has still managed an impressive Premier League campaign so far.

Lage spoke publicly about the need for competition in several different areas, including at centre-back, midfield and the strikers – and with the end of the season fast approaching the boss says he is prepared for the upcoming window.

“Two months ago I prepared everything,” Lage said.

“I prepared the pre-season, I prepared the profile I want for each position and my chairman (Jeff Shi), (technical director) Scott Sellars and (chief scout) Matt Hobbs already know everything the team needs to continue to be competitive for next year.

“In the first and second transfer window we didn’t see any player available for us with our conditions. The right player at the right price.

“This is our squad and we worked from what Nuno left, with how I believe these players in the same system could play.

“I used the word evolution not revolution because Nuno had four years of good work here and it’s about the profile of the players. Top players and top men.”

Wolves will be without Raul Jimenez until April 24, while Ruben Neves is sidelined until May.

But Lage believes he has enough in his squad to compete.

“In January we played without Saiss but won all the games,” he added.