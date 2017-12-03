Blues v Wolves: Bully sees no weaknesses for Nuno's men

While Wolves v Albion is of course our biggest derby, games against Blues rarely fail to be feisty and they’ve always got plenty of needle in them.

I played at St Andrew’s a few times and it can be an intimidating place to play.

The crowd are close to the pitch, the fans are like Wolves in that they’re passionate, strong-voiced and will definitely give the opposition players a lot of stick.

I used to enjoy playing Blues and I’ve got a few good memories from matches against them.

At St Andrew’s the one that sticks out was scoring a 20-yard header – pretty rare for me!

And of course my favourite from a Wolves v Blues derby has to be the last-minute winner when we came from 2-1 down in injury time to win 3-2 – Molineux was absolutely bouncing and it still puts hairs on the back of my neck when I think about it.

As for Monday’s game, we know it won’t be easy against a Blues team that will be really fired up. Steve Cotterill will have then up for it, make no mistake.

But Wolves are crossing all the obstacles put in front of them at the moment and you’d back them to do the same again in an intimidating derby atmosphere.

Nuno’s got a selection dilemma on his hands with Ruben Neves suspended and missing his first game of the season.

Jack Price can sit in there and keep possession or you’ve got Alfred N’Diaye who’s a bit more physical and goes box-to-box. I can’t call it myself but it’ll be a great opportunity for one of them in a big game that’s live on telly.

Blues are a different prospect altogether to the last two games against Leeds and Bolton but knowing Nuno he’ll set his team up the same way he always does – he’s got compete confidence in his formation and his players.

I look at this Wolves team and don’t see any obvious weaknesses.

We’ve had a few scares here and there but in general this team is absolutely flying from back to front.

They’ll have a dip in form at some point and we can’t keep scoring four goals every game, it just won’t happen.

Fingers crossed they keep it up. Because at the moment things look very good indeed.