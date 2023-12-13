Baggies Broadcast S7 E27: Would have been quicker to drive to actual New York!
Nathan Judah and Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by Kettle & Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys discuss Coxy's nightmare journey to Rotherham and why the 5 hours were worth it.
What changed in the second-half and how can the Baggies build on that ahead of the weekend?
There's the latest on the takeover talks and is there a chance a January completion could herald transfer funds?
With Christmas coming, there's also a chance to win a brand new away shirt...and there's a full preview ahead of Stoke City.