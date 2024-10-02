Baggies Broadcast S8 E9: The first set-back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The boys reflect on Albion's back to back defeats in the space of four days and what went wrong, after their blistering start to the season.

They talk selections, the importance of Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt, and whether players have to shoulder the responsibility for the defeats.

Lewis and Jonny also pay tribute to Mark Townsend and touch on the tributes from Tuesday evening - while answering all your burning questions.

