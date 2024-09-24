Baggies Broadcast S8 E8: The perfect West Brom start continues!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This week the lads look back on the weekend win against Plymouth, the tough test, how it could have been different, and how Carlos Corberan's side found a different way to win.

They discuss John Swift, Semi Ajayi and potential changes Albion could make moving forward.

And they look at your questions from a fantasy Albion XI from the decades, to whether a ground expansion would be required if The Hawthorns keep selling out.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

