Baggies Broadcast S8 E11: Dike, Whitwell & West Brom's worst XI
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox return with the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by West Midlands Metro.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After a quiet week, the boys discuss AGMs, Daryl Dike, Harry Whitwell and Devante Cole.
And they look at who gets into their worst ever XI since 2001.
Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and get in touch with your questions
Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.