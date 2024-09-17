Baggies Broadcast S8 E7: We are top of the league!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It has been some start to the season, with Albion now topping the table after the win at Portsmouth.

Jonny and Lewis bring you the pod on the road back to Fratton Park, talking about luxury selections, Tom Fellows, Josh Maja, the new boys, and whether Albion can sustain their form.

And they answer all the questions from you Baggies fans!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.