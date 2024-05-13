Baggies Broadcast S7 E49: All to play for heading to the South Coast

The boys reflect on the play-off first leg at The Hawthorns, and question whether Albion should be taking a lead to St Mary's.

They look at the problems Carlos Corberan's side caused and how he will approach the second leg.

And they answer all of the questions from you Baggies fans.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

