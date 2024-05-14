Conor Townsend reveals what first-leg did to West Brom dressing room

The Baggies head to St Mary’s for Friday night’s second leg with the scoreline locked at 0-0 after a competitive first tussle at The Hawthorns.

With second-leg hosts Southampton retaining the favourites tag, left-back Townsend, 31, said an underdog label will spur on Carlos Corberan’s dressing room.

“That is fine, we are happy being the underdogs,” Townsend said.

“If the media want to paint it that those two (Southampton and Leeds) are nailed on then fine, it does not make a difference to us. We probably use it to our advantage in the dressing room.

“We were disappointed with the 2-0 (at Southampton in November). It was probably one of our worst performances of the season. But we proved to ourselves a little bit today we are good enough to beat them.

“We can do it. Hopefully we take the confidence into Friday.”