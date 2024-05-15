"Sometimes fortune favours the brave" Ex-West Brom promotion-winning skipper on sealing the deal

Kilmarnock manager McInnes was captain at The Hawthorns as Albion earned promotion to the rebranded top flight for the first time under Gary Megson in 2002.

The ex-midfielder watched on from afar last Sunday as Carlos Corberan's hosts played out a stalemate with Southampton in a tense and even first leg ahead of Friday night's showdown at St Mary's.

"I think with the play-offs there is a lot of tension in them, a lot of people scared to make mistakes," said Scot McInnes, 52, told the Express & Star.

"They were two teams that are well-coached and it looked as though one goal would be the difference, neither team looked like being opened up too much.