Carlos Corberan determined to conquer tough new challenge

Last Sunday's play-off semi-final first leg stalemate with Southampton was the Baggies' 50th game of a draining campaign and the 51st at St Mary's on Friday will provide a chance for one more at Wembley.

Temperatures soared over the weekend but have since eased and head coach Corberan admitted all factors played a part in some of his "fatigued" players requesting to come off early.

Southampton boss Russell Martin also admitted his Saints struggled with conditions at a demanding stage of the campaign. He said the conditions at The Hawthorns made for a drying playing surface. Corberan joked "I'm Spanish" when asked about warm temperatures.

"I think many players were affected with the weather conditions, (Conor) Townsend asked for a change before finishing the game.