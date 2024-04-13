West Brom 0 Sunderland 1 - Report

Brandon Thomas-Asante's dismissal for two yellow cards in as many minutes before the break was followed almost immediately by Frenchman Ekwah's winner from a corner in first-half stoppage time.

A rare Baggies red card, just the second since the start of last season, ended an impressive streak without defeat and meant the wait to mathematically secure a play-off place goes on for fifth-placed Albion, who saw the gap to seventh cut to seven with games in hand for rivals.

Thomas-Asante's marching orders were justified for two poor tackles, the second on visiting defender Dan Ballard - the subject of piercing jeers all afternoon after his bad challenge on Josh Maja in the winter. They were ill-timed on what had been an afternoon of struggle for the striker, but one where Albion caught the eye for 30 or 35 minutes.

The dismissal did not excuse woeful marking for Ekwah to strike from a dead ball.

The bigger picture shows work to be done ahead on the road at either Leicester or Sheffield Wednesday before the final day here against Preston.

Tom Fellows and Dan Neil (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan's men created next-to-nothing while a man light in the second period. They were limited to a couple of efforts from range as Sunderland managed the game admirably and remained a threat on the break, going closest to adding another goal. Albion also lost Nathaniel Chalobah and Kyle Bartley to potential injuries.

The head coach made four changes from the rotated side that saw off Rotherham at The Hawthorns three days earlier - the headline inclusion that of Chalobah in midfield.

The 29-year-old has been on the periphery this season but came in for the rested Okay Yokuslu, it was just Chalobah's second league start (after Plymouth) since November.

Albion's other changes were more expected, with the three regulars left out the line-up on Wednesday - Conor Townsend, Alex Mowatt and Grady Diangana - recalled in place of Adam Reach, Yann M'Vila and John Swift respectively.

Jed Wallace returned from illness for a place on the bench.

Alex Mowatt lets fly (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The visitors were unchanged following a stalemate at Leeds last time out, a second consecutive 0-0 draw having responded to a home drubbing from Blackburn.

The Hawthorns' atmosphere was cranked up several decibel levels from midweek, partly aided by Ballard as the panto villain for injuring Maja in December, while the away fans played their part too - but Baggies in the stands were in the mood.

Corberan's men responded with almost all of the ball. Central to most early on was Chalobah, who overcame an injury concern to chuck in a "reducer" challenge and test Anthony Patterson from range. Mowatt almost shot over after patient approach-play.

Diangana was one of a number of home players who looked at the top of their game. The attacker played with real confidence, though might've laid off to Tom Fellows rather than his own low shot from range.

Brandon Thomas-Asante is shown a red card (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Darnell Furlong also continued his good form. A looped header from Mikey Johnston's delivery tested a backpedalling Patterson.

Albion's grip on the contest waned from the 35th minute but there was little evidence of what was to come.

Thomas-Asante, who had struggled to hold up the ball and was at times isolated, was cautioned for a late challenge on Jack Clarke.

The striker didn't heed the warning, though, and a minute later he flew into a high challenge on Ballard to leave referee Matthew Donohue with no decision but to dismiss him.

As if dropping a man down just before the interval was bad enough, Corberan's team talk changed after the visitors led through Ekwah in stoppage time.

The Frenchman's first-time finish into the top corner from a corner was good, but Albion's invisible marking left plenty to be desired.

Corberan responded by introducing Adam Reach into midfield for Chalobah and Semi Ajayi for Kyle Bartley at the back. The former, certainly, seemed to be limping.

Luke O'Nien clears a dangerous free kick (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion's second period struggled to get going. The visitors were well in the ascendency and sensed a killer second as Alex Palmer parried from Dan Neil.

The home head coach responded on the hour with the introduction of Wallace and Swift. Matt Phillips arrived moments later.

Swift almost introduced himself in style as a fine strike from 25 yards flashed just wide of the far post. Ekwah kept Palmer honest at the other end with a low strike.

Phillips dragged a bouncing ball wide at the near post after Reach's low cross begged for a touch, but none arrived.

The Black Cats' Callum Styles was inches from killing off the contest as he low curler bent wide of the far post. Albion clear-cut openings were at a premium.

Away winger Clarke fired into the side netting from a tight angle as the Baggies just about hung in, but to no avail, with no sign of any opportunities.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Bartley (Ajayi, 45), Kipre, Townsend (Phillips, 66); Chalobah (Reach, 45), Mowatt; Fellows, Diangana (Wallace, 61), Johnston (Swift, 61); Thomas-Asante.

Subs not used: Griffiths, Yokuslu, M'Vila, Weimann.

Sunderland (3-4-3): Patterson; Hume, O'Nien (c), Ballard; Pembele (Alese, 71), Ekwah, Neil, Styles; Rigg (Roberts, 71), Bellingham, Clarke (Ba, 90+3).

Subs not used: Bishop, Semedo, Burstow, Mundle, Aouchiche, Dack.

Attendance: 25,366 (1,971 Sunderland fans)

Referee: Matthew Donohue