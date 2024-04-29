West Brom debrief: Pressure of finish line behind wobble?

The Baggies will take their quest for play-off action in the Championship down to this weekend’s final day against Preston at The Hawthorns, where nerves will be jangling.

We analyse some of the talking points in the debrief.

Worrying wobble

The numbers don’t lie, it’s a wobble. Albion had never lost three on the spin under the Spaniard before and only once been beaten by three goals. It has come at an unfortunate – to say the least – time. Albion have occupied a top six spot, mainly fifth, for much of the season and have been good value for it with impressive consistency.

Corberan always warned it meant nothing, throughout the months, and that only game 46 mattered. Well that arrives on Saturday lunchtime.

The Baggies have only beaten relegated Rotherham in the seven games since the March international break. A run of disappointing results might not be surprising, given Albion struggled in some draws previously.