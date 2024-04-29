A woman reported a man had made an inappropriate gesture as she waited at a bus stop on Old Fallow Road with her young daughter at 5.30pm on March 15.

The man got off the number 62 Chaserider bus at Rawnsley.

Then on March 18, the same man spoke to the woman at the bus stop before getting on behind her. When she got off the bus at Hednesford and went into the Tesco supermarket, he followed her.

Staffordshire Police has carried out CCTV enquiries to try and identify the man and are now keen to hear from anyone who was on the bus and may have witnessed the incidents, or saw anyone acting suspiciously. Officers have issued an image of a man they wish to find and are also keen to speak anyone who recognises him.

Staffordshire Police have issued an image of a man they want to speak to after two incidents around buses in Cannock

He is described as having a large build, about 6ft 1ins tall with grey medium-length hair. He was 65-70 years old and wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us by calling 101, quoting incident 515 of 18 March, or by messaging Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.