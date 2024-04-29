Watch: Moment machete-wielding thug was locked in shop by heroic staff after attempted robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

He was threatened with a knife when offenders entered the store in Bearwood Road, Smethwick, at around 7pm on April 18.

Dramatic CCTV footage shows the moment the machete thug tried to rob the Taas Express store – before being trapped inside by a have-a-go hero shopkeeper and brave passers-by.

The knifeman was caught on camera storming into the shop with another armed accomplice.

CCTV footage of the raid on the store on April 18 in Bearwood Road, Smethwick

Shocking video shows him demanding 'we're going to stab you up, give me the f***ing money' while his pal begins helping himself to items from the shelves.

The shop worker along with members of the public attempted to lock the offenders in the store, smashing wine on the floor in a bid to slow down the crooks and prevent them from fleeing the scene. The would-be robbers are then seen smashing the windows in a futile attempt to escape.

Another man trapped inside the store can be heard pleading: "Please, he's going to get me, I have nothing to do with this, please brother let me out."

A 17-year-old boy was arrested just minutes later on suspicion of robbery.

Shop owner Mr Tharshiya said: "These two lads came in with knives and started demanding money from my staff.

"He had the presence of mind to run from behind the counter and out of the door, one of them just beat him to the door and ran away.

"The other guy trapped inside started banging on the glass and the third man I believe was also with them - as they both escaped out of the bathroom window together.

"He acts like he is a customer asking to be let out, but he comes in first to check the coast is clear and sees there is only one person here before he calls them on his mobile phone.

"It's almost like the man with the knife tries to take him as a fake hostage at one point to get my staff to try and open the door.

"Some other neighbours came to help pull the door shut - they were very brave as he smashed up the windows.

"The police arrived while they were still inside but were reluctant to go inside for some reason. At that point they squeezed out the bathroom window.

"It is very frightening this can happen and our worker was very shaken up but luckily unharmed."

A police spokesman said: "Our officers – including our specialist firearms unit – promptly attended and while we were securing the safety of everyone in the immediate area the pair made off.

"We arrested a 17-year-old boy nearby, just minutes later, on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

"We have a team of detectives working on the investigation as we seek to identify a second suspect."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/419199/24.