West Brom fans grow in confidence after win over Rotherham

West Brom fans continue to grow in confidence that they can secure a play-off spot after a 2-0 win over Rotherham.

By Jonny Drury
Published

The Baggies went ahead through Brandon Thomas-Asante after he finished off a neat move.

It was 2-0 before the break but it came with controversy after a handball, which occurred way outside the box, was adjudged to be in the area.

John Swift stroked home and despite second half chances that is how it would remain.

