Rail strikes – find out when West Midlands faces railway standstill as train drivers go on strike

Services in the West Midlands will be virtually wiped out on Wednesday May 8 – and if you plan to travel further afield on other days then it is worth checking first.

Some parts of the country will have no services on strike days, while those that do run will start later and finish earlier than usual.

The Aslef union is embroiled in a near two-year long dispute, with no talks held for more than a year.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel between Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, and Saturday May 11.

Here is a run down of the disruption: