West Brom u21s beat Leeds 4-2 as Josh Maja shines on comeback – report and pictures

It was the perfect sign-off for the Premier League 2 season for Richard Beale's youngsters who ended an indifferent run of form with the relatively comfortable 4-2 success at The Hawthorns.

It was also the perfect evening for Maja as the frontman added some vital minutes on his comeback trail, along with a couple of well-taken finishes and an assist for Fenton Heard – all in front of watching Baggies boss Carlos Corberan.

Albion flew into a 3-0 lead inside 25 minutes and coasted to victory after a run of one win in nine previously. Leeds added some gloss to the scoreline late on through defender James Debayo and forward Sam Chambers before Harry Whitwell's fine fourth for the hosts.

Albion included two trialists in their ranks at the time of season young players potentially looking for new deal. It is understood Everton defender Ed Jones, 19, played in the heart of the defence in the first half, before he was replaced by Italian Wolves stopper Mo Diomande, 18, for the second half.

The junior Baggies climbed four places to 21st in the complete PL2 table after the final round of fixtures for 2023/24.

Decisions are to follow on new deals for – of those who featured – goalkeeper Brad Foster, defenders Deago Nelson and Reece Hall, attacker Heard and striker Jovan Malcolm. Forward Reyes Cleary, recently back from a lengthy hamstring lay-off, was given a breather after a cameo last time out against Manchester City.

Corberan would have enjoyed what he saw from Maja, who is pushing for involvement in Saturday lunchtime's pivotal regular season finale against Preston. Maja was an unused substitute in Saturday's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, but enjoyed priceless match sharpness for the second time with the under-21s.

Albion's head coach, who watched on from the directors' seats with his first-team staff at The Hawthorns, has explained the importance in Maja gaining substantial minutes on his comeback. Last summer's free transfer has been luckless with two bad ankle injuries this term and completed an impressive 80 minutes against the Whites.

He might have netted a hat-trick on another day with openings in either half, but just as pleasing to see was the striker's mobility in lashing in his first goal and positioning to tap in a second.

The striker, who is very much at home dropping deeper to link play, showed real appetite in working bad to assist his young colleagues throughout.

Maja had already sent a header at Leeds keeper Rory Mahady after two bits of outstanding play from right-back Alex Williams by the time the junior Baggies earned an early lead.

Leeds were unable to keep hold of the ball and Albion ruthlessly punished them on eight minutes as Maja played a smart pass to Heard and the diminutive No.10 slid a cool first-time finish low beyond Mahady.

The Whites might have levelled five minutes later but striker Luca Thomas could only turn on to the crossbar from Joe Snowdon's cross.

Malcolm sent a low finish across goal and wide as Albion pressed for a second. The attacker, out on the right, was fed after some excellent play stepping out of defence by skipper Reece Hall, who went on a mazy run.

Heard returned the favour to Maja just inside 20 minutes. His slide-rule pass released the former Sunderland man in on goal. Maja made light work of a narrowing left angle and hammered a high finish beyond the helpless keeper with his left foot.

It might have been three moments later by the midway point of the first half. Maja fed Williams and another fine low cross was sent goalwards first time by Malcolm, but Mahady made a good point-blank stop.

Rampant Albion made it three on 25 minutes as the visitors' busy goalkeeper could only parry a Whitwell strike into the path of Maja who converted the rebound from eight yards.

Malcolm sent a pacy cross-shot right across goal as Albion pressed for a fourth before the interval.

Beale's youngsters continued their dominance into the second period as Maja had a pop from the edge of the penalty area.

Albion's untested goalkeeper Brad Foster was kept honest as he beat away Thomas' strike from range on the hour as the visitors tried to find a foothold.

Busy Leeds frontman Thomas was again denied before Debayo beat Foster to a right-sided cross to head in.

Minutes later the Whites netted a second through Chambers' ferocious finish through Foster from a tight angle. Excellent defender from trialist Diomande denied Leeds an equaliser inside the final 10 minutes.

Baggies sub Eseosa Sule cracked a post as Albion looked to settle any nerves, and they were able to do so with a minute left through the excellent Whitwell.

The highly-regarded midfielder galloped through a couple of challenges before he lashed a powerful low strike into the left corner to seal the win.