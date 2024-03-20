EFL confirm play-off dates with West Brom and Walsall interest

The Baggies are fifth in the Championship and looking to secure a top-six finish with eight games left of the regular league campaign, which resumes after the international break.

Corberan's side, on 66 points, hold an eight-point advantage over the chasers in seventh and below, though some rivals do boast a game in hand.

Norwich, in sixth, are five points further back. Southampton are seven points ahead in fourth but have two games in hand.

The Championship campaign comes to a close on Saturday, May 4 at The Hawthorns against Preston, which has been confirmed as a 12.30pm kick-off.

Should Corberan's side secure a top six place, the play-off semi-final dates have been confirmed for later that month.

Sixth faces off against third in the first leg of the semi-final on Sunday, May 12 (12.30pm kick-off). The second leg takes place on Thursday, May 16 (8pm).

Fifth – the position Albion have occupied almost exclusively since October – will face off against the side in fourth on Monday, May 13 (8pm) before the return leg on Friday, May 17 (8pm). The lower-ranked side will be at home first on each occasion.

The Championship play-off final at Wembley is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 with a kick-off time to be confirmed.

Play-off dates across the EFL have been confirmed and Walsall are still in the race for a top seven finish in League Two.

Mat Sadler's Saddlers are one place and one point outside the play-offs in the fourth tier with eight games remaining.

Should they finish between fourth and seventh they will contest the League Two play-offs, which take place in between League One's and the Championship's.

Walsall's final match of the season has been confirmed as Saturday, April 27 with a 3pm kick-off away at AFC Wimbledon. League One fixtures start at 12.30pm that day.

Seventh against fourth in League Two kicks off on Monday, May 6 (3pm) for the first leg, with the return fixture on Thursday, May 9 (8pm).

Sixth facing off with fifth is also May 6 with a later 5.30pm kick-off. The second leg is Friday, May 10 (8pm).

The League Two play-off final at Wembley is Sunday, May 19 with kick-off time to be confirmed.