It is a case of deja vu for West Brom when the pressure cranks up?

Dating back to when the Baggies crawled over the line in their last promotion campaign - many have accused them of not being able to handle pressure.

That has been coupled with questions around desire and character.

They were present under both Valerian Ismael and Steve Bruce.

At the back end of Bruce's first campaign - Albion had chances to get in the play-offs, but buckled under the smallest bit of pressure.

This season, we've seen a different Albion.

One that have been able to dig in, fight, nick points when they can and find a way.