Carlos Corberan gives firm response to Hull race as West Brom slip up at Sheffield Wednesday

The Baggies were downed 3-0 at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with Corberan's men comfortably second best at Hillsborough as the hosts fought for survival.

A third defeat in a row for the first time under Corberan threatens to derail play-off hopes, but Albion can be aided significantly later on Saturday night as rivals Hull welcome the automatic-promotion hunting Tractor Boys.

A home defeat for Hull, the only side that can reel in the sixth-placed Baggies, would see Corberan's side all-but secure in the top six, but for a goal difference swing of more than 11 goals on the final day against Preston at The Hawthorns next weekend.

But, if Hull take anything from the visit of Ipswich, the Tigers will be able to overthrow Albion on a nerve-shredding final day.