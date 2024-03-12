West Brom forced to settle for point at The Hawthorns

Phoebe Warner opened the scoring on 13 minutes when she prodded home Olivia Rabjohn’s cross at the back post.

Albion’s stubborn rearguard repelled Burnley’s attacks and they almost doubled their advantage when Delphi Cole slammed her effort into the side netting.

Burnley eventually broke Albion’s resolve with Aimee Kelly levelling the score with an audacious backheel 11 minutes after the restart.

That result leaves Albion in eighth in the National Women’s League Northern Premier Division ahead of Thursday night’s local derby against Stourbridge, who were convincingly beaten 3-0 by league leaders Newcastle United.

Georgia Gibson bagged a brace while Emma Kelly also got on the scoresheet for the Magpies as Stourbridge succumbed to a fourth consecutive defeat which leaves them in 10th.

Meanwhile, Wolves’ home fixture against Nottingham Forest was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the New Bucks Head.

In Division One, Sporting Khalsa climbed into second after making it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 triumph against Northampton Town at Sixfields courtesy of goals from Rebecca Hall and Layla Kennerley.

Lye Town booked their place in the Premier Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Solihull Sporting Ladies thanks to Britanee Lote, Natasha Baptiste and Maye Bate.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Lichfield City were beaten 2-0 at home by bottom-place Crusaders with Danielle Selmes scoring both goals.

In Division One South, Sedgley & Gornal United suffered a 3-2 home defeat against Hereford Pegasus to leave them rooted to the foot of the table, seven points adrift of second-bottom Redditch United.