Express & Star
Close

Mat Sadler highlights key quality in Walsall's Taylor Allen

Mat Sadler has hailed Walsall man Taylor Allen as an “understated leader” within the group.

By George Bennett
Published

Allen has played in a variety of positions since arriving at Walsall in 2022 and is currently thriving on the left of a back-three.

He went four months without a league start between mid-October and mid-February but has seized his latest chance in the starting line-up.

Walsall have kept two clean sheets in their last three games and have won four on the spin since his re-introduction.

Sadler is proud of his recent performances and praised his attitude during his spell out of the frame too.

He said: “I keep talking about Taylor because he is an understated leader within the group.

“When he wasn’t playing, he was still exactly the same. I love seeing Taylor doing well. He’s an unbelievable person

“I am so pleased when the supporters sing his name because it means the world to him that they do.”

Similar stories
Most popular