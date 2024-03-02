Mat Sadler highlights key quality in Walsall's Taylor Allen

Allen has played in a variety of positions since arriving at Walsall in 2022 and is currently thriving on the left of a back-three.

He went four months without a league start between mid-October and mid-February but has seized his latest chance in the starting line-up.

Walsall have kept two clean sheets in their last three games and have won four on the spin since his re-introduction.

Sadler is proud of his recent performances and praised his attitude during his spell out of the frame too.

He said: “I keep talking about Taylor because he is an understated leader within the group.

“When he wasn’t playing, he was still exactly the same. I love seeing Taylor doing well. He’s an unbelievable person

“I am so pleased when the supporters sing his name because it means the world to him that they do.”