New signing Sam Hornby on "full circle" switch to Walsall

Birmingham-born Hornby had a spell in Walsall's academy until the age of 14 before starting his career at non-league level with Hednesford Town and Redditch United.

The 29-year-old impressed during his trial at Bescot as he featured against both Villa and Tamworth in pre-season.

And following his release from Colchester United, Hornby is delighted to return to his roots with a new chapter at Walsall.

He said: "Football has got a strange way of doing a full circle and this is the final line in the circle for me to come back here.

"I am back in the area that I grew up and I am really excited for that. I have sat in these stands watching the old reserve games and some first team games hoping one day that I'll play here.

"Now I've got the opportunity to and it is one that I couldn't wait to get done when I was that contract in front of me.

"The fans here are brilliant. They come in their numbers week in, week out. They travel up and down the motorways to support the team."

Stoke City loanee Tommy Simkin is expected to start the new season as first-choice, but Mat Sadler feels Hornby will provide perfect competition.

"We've been really careful about who we put alongside Tommy (Simkin) and Sam is the perfect one," he added.

"His help and experience will benefit Tommy and George Barrett as well as in their development."