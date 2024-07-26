Away form key for Walsall boss Mat Sadler heading into new season
Mat Sadler says he will be focusing on improving Walsall’s away form next season.
Walsall collected six wins on the road last term (twice as many as the campaign prior) but also shipped 48 goals.
They also conceded first in 19 of their 23 away fixtures but Sadler feels his young squad will be able to put the lessons they learned from those experiences into practice during the new season.