Walsall land signing of goalkeeper Sam Hornby

Hornby featured against both Villa and Tamworth during pre-season and produced a string of impressive saves in a 3-2 victory over the latter.

The 29-year-old, who was released by Colchester United at the end of last season, previously had a spell in Walsall's youth ranks until the age of 14.

After starting his professional career at Burton Albion in 2015, Hornby has also had spells at Port Vale and Bradford City alongside loans at Brackley Town, Kidderminster Harriers, Chester, AFC Fylde and Solihull Moors.

Hornby initially joined Colchester on loan in January 2022 before signing permanently at the start of the following campaign.

He featured 38 times for the U's, including six appearances last term.