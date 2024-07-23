New signing Albert Adomah sets sights high at Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Adomah penned a one-year deal at Walsall having been on trial for the past fortnight following his release from Queens Park Rangers.

The 36-year-old boasts two Premier League promotions with Villa and Middlesbrough respectively.

And as he heads into his next chapter at Walsall, Adomah is still hungry for more success in the West Midlands.

“Now that I’m officially a Saddler, I can’t wait to get started,” Adomah said.

“I started off in League Two at my local club Barnet nearly 16 years ago so now I’m back in League Two where the journey started.

“I’ve had so many achievements in my career, getting promoted twice from the Championship with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough. Hopefully I can achieve that fate with Walsall, that’s the intention.

“It’s a young group, but with my experience, hopefully I can help the youngsters.”

Adomah is expected to be deployed at right wing-back following the departures of Tom Knowles and Joe Foulkes.

And Walsall boss Mat Sadler is optimistic that Adomah's vast experience in the EFL will be beneficial for everyone at the club.

"I’m delighted Albert has decided to commit this part of his career with us,” Sadler concurred.

“There were some options that I had in that right wing-back spot that I was considering but then Albert came in and completely changed all of that with the way he’s gone about things, his experience, the person that he is, the way he conducts himself around the group and most importantly what he does on the grass.

“His professionalism and dedication to keep playing and put himself as the best athlete he can be is unquestionable and that delivery and quality in the final third will be a real force for us this season.

“How he’ll help with some of the younger ones as well, his delivery and the way he puts himself about, I’m really looking forward to see.”