West Brom v Southampton: Martin calls on Saints to stay focused after record run ends

Southampton’s club-record 25-match unbeaten run came to an end at Ashton Gate on Tuesday as Bristol City ran out 3-1 winners. The Saints also shipped three goals in a 5-3 success over Huddersfield last Saturday.

Rivals Leeds, who have played one game more, have leapfrogged the Saints into second and the division’s automatic promotion places.

“I said there would be bumps in the road at some point,” Martin said. “We just need to make sure it doesn’t take us off track or make us go on a huge detour.

“We just need to stay on the process we’ve been on, whether we’ve lost four in a row or have gone 25 unbeaten.”

The Saints’ last defeat prior to Tuesday night was back on September 23 and former Walsall defender Martin has since guided his side towards the summit of the division after Premier League relegation last term.

Southampton top the division’s possession stats, ahead of even leaders Leicester, but have conceded 38 goals, nine more than Carlos Corberan’s Albion.

Martin hopes to have key midfielder Flynn Downes, on loan from West Ham, and experienced striker Che Adams back from injury to feature.

Meanwhile, Southampton could be braced for an approach from Manchester United for director of football Jason Wilcox as they head to Albion tonight.

Former England international and Premier League winner Wilcox, 52, has only held the role at St Mary’s since switching from a head of academy role at Manchester City last summer.

“I hope it’s people putting two and two together and coming up with five,” said Martin. “I have a lot of respect for Jason and it’s no surprise people would be interested in working with him after his work here and long time at City.”