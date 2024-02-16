Express & Star
Shilen Patel arrives at The Hawthorns and meets West Brom players

Shilen Patel has arrived at The Hawthorns ahead of tonight's clash with Southampton - after agreeing a takeover of the club.

By Jonny Drury
Published
Last updated

It was confirmed on Thursday evening that Patel had agreed to purchase a majority stake in the club for a reported £60m.

Shilen Patel meets with Jed Wallace and Conor Townsend (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Patel arrived at The Hawthorns a short while ago alongside a number of people including managing director Mark Miles.

And he also met with some of the Albion players including Jed Wallace and Conor Townsend.

Shilen Patel arrives at The Hawthorns (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
