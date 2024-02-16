Shilen Patel arrives at The Hawthorns and meets West Brom players
Shilen Patel has arrived at The Hawthorns ahead of tonight's clash with Southampton - after agreeing a takeover of the club.
By Jonny Drury
It was confirmed on Thursday evening that Patel had agreed to purchase a majority stake in the club for a reported £60m.
Patel arrived at The Hawthorns a short while ago alongside a number of people including managing director Mark Miles.
And he also met with some of the Albion players including Jed Wallace and Conor Townsend.