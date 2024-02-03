West Brom 1 Birmingham City 0 - Report

The January loan signing introduced himself to The Hawthorns faithful in the best possible way, with a dramatic late prodded winner from Darnell Furlong's cross in what felt like a significant victory.

The volume levels ramped up at the end of an otherwise edgy and competitive contest between Carlos Corberan and Tony Mowbray's sides. Weimann emerged from the bench as a second-half substitute, alongside fellow new recruits Mikey Johnston and Callum Marshall, and all three had a positive influence.

Brandon Thomas-Asante attempts an acrobatic effort (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Thirty-two-year-old Weimann certainly enjoyed his impact. The Austrian spent eight years at Villa Park until 2015 and has kicked off his loan from Bristol City in the best possible way. He marked the full-time whistle with a '1-0' signal in front of an away end who were less than impressed.

Blues might've won it themselves on new boss Mowbray's return 10 minutes earlier as defender Kevin Long hit the post and saw his effort fly along the goalline.

Albion's gap to seventh in the Championship is up to four points, and the Baggies have played a game more than some chasing rivals.

Jed Wallace and Lee Buchanan (Photo by (Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

More significant still was a return to winning ways after league and cup defeats and the impact of options from the bench for Corberan - who for the first time this season was able to turn behind him and use depth in the hunt of a late goal.

Tom Fellows returned to Corberan's line-up out on the wing for midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, and first-choice goalkeeper Alex Palmer was back between the sticks for Josh Griffiths.

New January attacking recruits Weimann, Marshall and Johnston were substitutes, alongside fit-again Daryl Dike. There was an immediate debut from Mowbray for ex-Albion loan creator Alex Pritchard. The former Sunderland man lasted just 45 minutes though, and was withdrawn for Jordan James.

Albion looked an early threat down their right through Furlong's long throw-ins and Jed Wallace deliveries and it was the former that carved out the contest's first opening as Kyle Bartley nodded an award sighter wide.

A sleepy first 20 minutes threatened to spark into life as Wallace spurned a fine opening after excellent work from Fellows and John Swift to find him in space in the box. Wallace's first-time effort in space to the left was easy for Neil Etheridge, the visitors' former Walsall keeper starting a league game for the first time this term.

Kyle Bartley and Kevin Long (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Fellows and Wallace had swapped as the first half ran on, and the exciting youngster Fellows operated mostly from the right in the first half.

Thomas-Asante volleyed wide from a corner at the back post seconds later before first-half frustration was rather typified as two efforts from the range by the striker were blocked within seconds by Long.

Mowbray's men looked bright but only had a threat from distance with Bartley marshalling the rearguard well. Krystian Bielik, playing in defence for Blues, saw a low strike from range kept out by Alex Palmer.

The returning Albion No.1 made a meal out of an easy curler from captain Ivan Sunjic moments late. The effort was straight down Palmer's throat but, in slick conditions, juggled and almost flew behind the line.

Both outfits struggled to carve out much of note. Albion moves broke down frustratingly, typified by crossed wires between Thomas-Asante and Wallace on the counter-attack as the former was not able to read his captain's through ball.

The second period sparked into life significantly more, and it didn't take long. Cedric Kipre had already fortunately escaped a second booking after he tripped the lively Siriki Dembele before Alex Mowatt nodded a clear chance wide.

Fellows stood up an excellent cross and Mowatt climbed so well but could only steer a downward header wide across goal.

Thomas-Asante lashed a corner narrowly off target when Swift picked him out unmarked at the back post from a corner.

Albion were well on top and Corberan opted on the hour to introduce his new recruits. Marshall and Johnston were offered their time to shine.

Ivan Sunjic of Birmingham City fouls Jed Wallace (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A flurry of chances for each, including Weimann's introduction, stunted the contest as a spectacle somewhat and sightings at goal became less frequent.

Mowbray's men grew in confidence at 0-0 and, around the final 20 minutes the visitors looked the more likely. Kipre had been sacrificed as Okay Yokuslu took his place in the back four and gave a calming presence.

A huge let-off arrived 18 minutes from time. Andre Dozzell's corner was met by Kevin Long at the near post and flicked on to the far post. The ball sailed back across the goalline into the grateful arms of Palmer. Everybody thought it was in.

More Blues' set-pieces caused last-ditch stuff from Conor Townsend and Mowatt as Corberan's side dug in. It would go on to be worthwhile as the head coach rolled the dice again to introduce Dike.

Very little from a Baggies perspective appeared on into the final 10 minutes. But on it was.

Johnston had been sharp on his debut with a few sharp bursts. One of them helped the hosts create a memorable winner at the Brummie Road end.

Johnston worked the ball out to Furlong on the right of the penalty area. The full-back headed forward and his low cross was perfect for - of all people - Weimann, who made an intelligent run and stabbed in a fine high finish to the delight of 20,000-thousand Baggies.

The Austrian's prodded instinctive finish and smart forward movement was genius. It was some moment.

Albion still had to be alive. Palmer held on down low from Ethan Laird and Blues tried to push late on but forced very little. There was a pause in play as the visitors' Juninho Bacuna alerted officials and the dugout to an issue he seemed to have with the crowd near the dugout.

Seven long minutes - plus about another two - passed without further incident and referee David Webb's whistle was greeted by Weimann antics in front of the away end and a huge roar of joy.

Teams

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre (Chalobah, 69), Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Wallace (c) (Weimann, 69), Swift (Johnston, 62), Fellows (Dike,83); Thomas-Asante (Marshall, 62).

Subs not used: Griffiths, Pieters, Pipa, Whitwell.

Blues (4-2-3-1): Etheridge; Laird, Long, Bielik, Buchanan (Bacuna, 58); Sunjic (c) (Anderson, 75), Dozzell; Miyoshi (Seung-ho, 67), Pritchard (James, 45), Dembele; Stansfield.

Subs not used: Mayo, M Roberts, T Roberts, Hogan, Aiwu.

Attendance: tbc

Referee: David Webb