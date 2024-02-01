West Brom update: Lewis Cox on Celtic winger, midfield possibilities and potential outgoings
Jonny Drury is joined by Lewis Cox discuss Albion's transfer deadline day - and what could happen in the final few hours of the January window.
By Jonny Drury
Lewis discusses Celtic's Mikey Johnston and when he expects that deal to go through.
He reveals the possibility of Albion signing a central midfielder to fill the gap left by the injured Jayson Molumby.
And he also gives an update on whether any Albion players could be going the other way before the 11pm deadline.