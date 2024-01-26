West Brom starlet Tom Fellows pens new long-term contract

The 20-year-old has burst on to the scene for Carlos Corberan's side this season and emerged as a major talent, while drawing attention from a string of Premier League sides.

Fellows was out of contract this summer but his fresh terms see the wideman up to the summer of 2027 in an early Black Country FA Cup derby boost for Corberan and his troops. Fellows – who missed last weekend's Norwich defeat due to illness – has put himself right in contention to start against Wolves and, with limited options available, the head coach does not have too many alternatives to call upon.

Fellows, who has been at the club since the under-10 age group, was finally handed his first Baggies start under Corberan on New Year's Day at Swansea and, having impressed, also started against Aldershot and Blackburn in big wins.

It is understood Everton, Newcastle and Burnley have been among those to cast admiring glances at the academy graduate winger.

Corberan revealed a few weeks ago that the club were in negotiations with Fellows and his representatives to tie down his future – and the exciting prospect admits the prospect of regular game time at Albion was a key factor.

“I feel this is the right place for me to develop and keep improving as a player," Fellows said. “For me, the big thing is having the opportunities to play and to keep doing well.

“I feel like I can keep getting minutes here and for someone my age, I think the only way you get better is by playing games and being around the senior environment. Hopefully I can keep doing that."

He added that the belief from head coach Corberan was a big pull.

“I got opinions from my family, my mom and my dad, on what they thought was best and our ideas were all very similar," added Fellows. "It was an easy decision for me to make in the end.

“Carlos Corberan played a big part too because I know he believes in me. He’s shown that by playing me in games and starting me in others. It’s so important to have a manager that believes in you.”

The youngster spent last season on loan at League Two strugglers Crawley, where he earned encouraging reviews, and caught the eye of Corberan and his coaching staff in a bright pre-season, where it was decided against another loan as Albion had to work to a strict budget.

And a series of injuries and availability issues in the final third led to Fellows being given a chance late on from the bench in games from early October, where he shone.

His electric displays have led to Fellows going on the radar of clubs further up the pyramid and interest from the England under-21 set-up.

Corberan revealed his delight the club have been able to tie down the future of one of the talents to have progressed through the age groups, and said all parties would continue hard work to ensure the winger's potential is reached.

"I am very pleased that one of our players, who has been here since he was a boy, will be with us as a man," said the Spaniard.

“Tom has showed that he has the level required to perform in our first team and this contract is a reward for the hard work he has put in.

“Tom is an example to our academy players. His progress shows the pathway that exists at this club for our young players to make their way to the first-team squad and stay there.

“We will keep working with him to ensure he fulfils his full potential. He has a bright future and I am delighted that will be here with us.”