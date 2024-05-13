West Brom ready to seize opportunity after first leg play-off stalemate

The Baggies and Southampton cancelled each other out in a stalemate of even chances in front of a booming atmosphere in the Black Country.

Both goalkeepers made two strong saves and Albion supporters, and the Spanish head coach, were left very satisfied with what they saw against a side who won both previous contests this term and finished 12 points better off in the table.

Friday night’s second leg at St Mary’s will determine a place at Wembley to face either Leeds or Norwich, who also finished goalless at Carrow Road.