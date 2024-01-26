Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury talk Corberan on Black Country derby, Dike latest, Fellows and West Brom loan links
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox take a look at some of the key points to come from Carlos Corberan's pre Black Country derby press conference.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The boys discuss the build-up to the game and Corberan's comments ahead of the first Black Country derby in front of fans for 12 years.
They also look at the latest injury news regarding Daryl Dike and Adam Reach, as well as reflecting on Tom Fellows' new contract and the rumours linking Albion to a young West Ham striker.