Big concern growing among West Brom fans after another away day blank
Jonny Drury caught up with Albion fans after another frustrating away day at Carrow Road.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Last updated
Carlos Corberan's men had a chance to put a bigger buffer between themselves and the play-off chasing pack in Norfolk.
But they found themselves behind at the break as Josh Sargent fired the Canaries ahead.
And despite chances for Albion in the second period, they were caught on the break 19 minutes from time with Jonathan Rowe firing home.