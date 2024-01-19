Lewis Cox on Jayson Molumby & Jed Wallace fitness, Andreas Weimann, transfers & Norwich dangers
Jonny Drury caught up with Lewis Cox to discuss the key points to come from Carlos Corberan's pre-match press conference ahead of Albion's trip to Norwich City.
By Jonny Drury
They look at a fitness blow for Jayson Molumby, who has been suffering with an ankle injury, but bring positive news regarding captain Jed Wallace.
Lewis discusses Andreas Weimann and what the Baggies boss and the new signing have had to say ahead of the game.
And he also looks at the Norwich dangers that have been outlined by the Albion manager.