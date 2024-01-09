Baggies Broadcast: S7 E30 - The big man returns & the young guns sparkle

The boys reflect on Albion's perfect FA Cup third round day and victory over Aldershot, talk the return of Daryl Dike and discuss the sparkling performances from the academy graduates.

Lewis brings the latest on the takeover progress and Albion's January transfer window plans.

They also answer your questions and look ahead to the clash with Blackburn.

NOTE - This podcast was recorded prior to the FA Cup fourth round draw.

