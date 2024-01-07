West Brom fans hail returning striker after FA Cup win
Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after they watched their side beat Aldershot 4-1 in the FA Cup.
By Jonny Drury
Albion saw off any worries about a potential cup upset with three goals in the opening 27 minutes.
Nathaniel Chalobah fired in his first West Brom goal, before Jovan Malcolm and Daryl Dike scored on his return from a lengthy injury.
Tom Fellows capped off a superb display with a late goal before Lorent Tolaj grabbed a consolation in stoppage time.