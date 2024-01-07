Express & Star
Close

FA Cup: West Brom 4 Aldershot 1 - Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury analysis

Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's 4-1 win over Aldershot.

By Jonny Drury
Published
Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox

Albion saw off any worries about a potential cup upset with three goals in the opening 27 minutes.

Nathaniel Chalobah fired in his first West Brom goal, before Jovan Malcolm and Daryl Dike scored on his return from a lengthy injury.

Tom Fellows capped off a superb display with a late goal before Lorent Tolaj grabbed a consolation in stoppage time.

Similar stories
Most popular