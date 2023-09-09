West Brom's Matt Phillips learning more than ever under Carlos Corberan

Matt Phillips (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion's experienced winger has played under 11 managers, including caretakers, since Tony Pulis brought him to The Hawthorns in 2016.

But the 32-year-old admits tactical meetings of Corberan's, which the head coach is particularly stringent on during sessions, are a fascinating learning process, even for experienced players.

Asked about Corberan's influence on his time at the club, Phillips, Albion's longest-serving player, said: "Brilliant, his drive and determination every day is something to be really admired.

"Not only is he a great coach, a top coach, every day he is teaching us his way and beliefs of football. Boys can come into a meeting room and you leave having learned something, that's one of the biggest things.

"We are going to improve as a team but a large part of training is improving individually, drills that he's come up with that help you improve as individuals and a team."

Phillips, whose career started at Wycombe and took him to three-year spells at Blackpool and QPR, admits he now sees the game differently, thanks to Corberan, than he has done at any point in his career – including during Premier League spells with both the Tangerines, the Rs and Albion.

"A lot, not necessarily one thing," Phillips said of specific coaching techniques. "But in the game-understanding I've never really looked at football in the way that he's made me look at football in the last eight or nine months.

"It's interesting, with the way the game's going you've got to constantly evolve and continue to learn the game."

Phillips has been among Corberan's more consistent performers since the head coach arrived last October and his absence after a serious thigh injury last January did not help Albion's push towards the play-offs last term.