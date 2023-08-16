West Brom's Matt Phillips willing to fill in to help team

West Brom's Matt Phillips (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Phillips was deployed in the centre of a front three in the win over Swansea on Saturday, with Brandon Thomas-Asante missing through injury.

He could well be called upon again to play down the middle, if Thomas-Asante isn't fit and Josh Maja is unable to play from the start.

And the winger is more than happy to do that as Albion look to make it back to back wins in Yorkshire.

He said: "I enjoy it, I'll help the team in any way I can, if that is playing in a different position to fill a void for a week or two I am more than happy to do that.

"As I do when I play in my own position, I give 100 per cent and give my best.

"For morale, to get three points early on is what every team wants to do and after the disappointment at Blackburn we trained hard and won in front of the home fans.

"We want to make it a fortress and it was three points with positives to take, some things we didn't do so well and we'll put them right for Friday.

"After three points we're relishing the opportunity to give a good account of ourselves and hopefully make three into six."

Phillips saw his time playing under manager Carlos Corberan cut short last season, as he picked up a quad injury which forced him to have a lengthy lay-off, following an upturn in his form.

Now he is back and after a strong pre-season, Phillips has praised Corberan and explained that he is now learning things he has never worked on before.

He added: "I am really enjoying my football under the boss.

"The dedication and everything he puts in day to day and on Saturdays you can only admire and learn from.

"The boys take bits from him to improve their game and improve as a team.