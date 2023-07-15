West Brom striker Karlan Grant set for Cardiff City loan

Karlan Grant is set for a move away from the club (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Grant, 25, was the subject of a loan approach by the Bluebirds and Albion have sanctioned the move for the former Huddersfield man to join their Championship rivals for the entirety of 2023/24.

It is understood the move will see City pick up the vast majority of Grant’s significant wages.

Albion are looking to balance the books and lower the wage bill this summer and Grant, the £15million capture from the Terriers in 2020, was seen as an option to move on who wasn’t in head coach Carlos Corberan’s plans.

Under league rules Grant will be unable to feature in the two Championship fixtures against Albion this season.

The sizeable fee to purchase Grant following Premier League promotion was structured in a staggered style and Albion are still paying the remaining half of the total.

His three seasons at The Hawthorns have yielded 24 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions, including a top-scoring Championship campaign in 2021/22.

But the forward fell out of favour last season and rarely featured under Corberan until a string of late-season injuries.

Grant was poised to move to Cardiff’s south Wales rivals Swansea in January but Albion’s loan move for Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson fell through, meaning Grant stayed put.

The head coach insisted he saw Grant as a left winger rather than a striker, and he found himself well below Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana, as well as Adam Reach, in the pecking order.

It is hoped that outward movement the likes of Grant’s departure can free up space both in the squad and wage budget for Corberan to operate, with Albion yet to complete any new signings this summer.